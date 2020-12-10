Producers Create Unique Range of Festive Boxes & Hampers

Rhug Estate has joined forces with a wide range of Welsh food and drink producers, in the run up to Christmas, to create a unique range of gift boxes and hampers for festive shoppers to enjoy.

It is the first time these exciting product combinations have been brought together as part of the Welsh Government funded initiative to encourage shoppers to #SupportLocalSupportWales.

Bursting with fine food and drink from Wales, the gift boxes and hampers cater for sweet and savoury-lovers alike – along with a few tipples and treats. Available in an assortment of sizes and prices, they are sure to suit all pockets and tastes.

Rhug Estate’s Ultimate Christmas Box takes the stress out of selecting the best for your Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations. The Box includes a range of the finest products to accompany the award-winning Rhug Estate Organic Turkey on Christmas Day and a joint of Rhug Organic Welsh Lamb for Boxing Day.

Welsh Speciality Foods’ Cranberry Sauce; Siwgr a Sbeis Mince Pies and Christmas Pudding; Shropshire Spice sage & onion stuffing; Atkins & Potts turkey gravy and Fedele organic red wine are amongst the goodies in Rhug’s Ultimate Christmas Box aswell as Rhug organic back bacon, sausage meat and cocktail sausages.

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate said,

“After the year we’ve had, who could be blamed for wanting to push the boat out this Christmas – and what's more indulgent than a box bursting with all manner of sweet and savoury treats to set the celebratory tone?”

He continued,

“Our Farm Shop boasts over 3,000 hand-selected products which showcase local, artisan food, drink and gifts. For years we have chosen the best for our farm shop customers. This online festive collaboration takes the hard work out of shopping in the run up to Christmas as we have created a box that has everything you could want for a fantastic feast on Christmas and Boxing Day. You can order it online, as well as many unique Rhug gift sets, and have it all delivered direct to your door.”

Visit www.rhug.co.uk for a wide selection of Christmas food and drink hampers, the new Wild Beauty skin and body care Christmas gift sets, gift vouchers and lots more.

There is an Early Bird discount for those who can take delivery of the Ultimate Christmas Box before 17 December. [All meat items in the early delivery box will arrive frozen so you can pop them straight in the freezer].

Rhug Estate is one of ten Welsh food and drink producers who have taken the lead on the collaboration by bringing businesses together, gathering the goods, and acting as the point of sale for shoppers. All of the gift boxes and hampers can be found on the ever expanding Cywain Producers’ Map.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the Cywain project, delivered by Menter a Busnes, supports the development of growth-orientated businesses in the food and drink sector in Wales.