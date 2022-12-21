Pro Steel Wraps Up 2022 with Six New Signings

Following a period of significant growth and new project wins, Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering has made six new appointments to the business, including a mother and daughter partnership.

Clare Hogan (Compliance Manager), Gracie Gibbs (Administrator), Louise Gibbs (Administrator), Joanne Roberts (Operations Support), Danielle Haddigan (Project Manager), and Shermayne Young (Trainee Welder / Fabricator), have been recruited to help lead the Welsh steel specialist company forward into 2023.

Shermayne Young said:

“I am absolutely loving my time with Pro Steel Engineering already. I get to do so many new things, and my daughter gets to look up to a strong role model, even wanting to follow me into this sector, and she’s only nine years old.”

Richard Selby said:

“It’s been another crazy year from a business owner’s perspective, but I’m so glad we have recruited these incredible people to help us succeed and achieve our 2023 goals. One of the biggest jobs they’ll be working on next year is a new stand by control tower for Heathrow Airport.”

Pro Steel Engineering is a steel specialist company operating worldwide.