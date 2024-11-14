Pro Steel Engineering Lands at Mamhilad Park Estate

Pro Steel Engineering has opened a new assembly facility at Mamhilad Park Estate as the specialist steel fabrication company prepares for growth in the aviation sector.

With turnover having increased by 50% to £12 million in the last year, Pro Steel Engineering has expanded its offsite fabrication facilities with a 22,000 sq. ft unit at Mamhilad Park Estate, the 140-acre business park owned and managed by Johnsey Estates UK Limited. The industrial unit will accommodate the assembly of steel-clad frames for Heathrow Airport that will be used as security check points for contractors and staff entering the main airfield.

This is Pro Steel Engineering’s second project for Heathrow Airport having already completed a new virtual control facility at the UK’s largest airport. Other client projects include the extension of Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport along with SCALE, the new attraction at the Principality Stadium, and ICC Wales’s 22 tonne steel Welsh dragon.

Pro Steel Engineering was co-founded in 2012 by Director Richard Selby MBE who is also National Chair of the Institute of Directors in Wales and Chair and co-founder of Torfaen Strategic Economic Forum.

He said:

“The aviation sector is driving significant growth in our industry. We are well-placed to capitalise on the opportunities given our highly skilled workforce and standardised approach that is based on modular designs being built and assembled off-site before being transported to site for installation. This efficiency saves the client time and money. “With a team of 50, we are now starting to ramp-up manufacturing for this latest contract with Heathrow. The new unit at Mamhilad provides us with an ideal opportunity to co-locate close to our main facility in Pontypool, ensuring continuity for our staff along with the same good access for transportation.”

James Crawford is Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates UK Limited.

He said:

“As an important local employer, Pro Steel Engineering is firmly embedded within our local economy and is known for delivering high-profile projects throughout the UK. It’s testament to our flexible approach to space and terms plus our location that the company has chosen Mamhilad for their expansion.”

Situated to the east of Pontypool, adjacent to the A4042 (T) dual carriageway, Mamhilad Park Estate links directly to Junctions 25A and 26 of the M4 motorway. Office space ranges from 180 square feet up to adaptable open plan suites at 4,250 square feet with flexible leases or longer-term arrangements if required. Industrial occupiers can access 3-phase electrical supply, via a direct connection to the National Grid. Units up to 72,000 sq. ft are currently available.