Principality Stadium Ready to Become Temporary Hospital

A big hats off to council staff from planning, highways, building control, waste and economic development who have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the Dragon's Heart Hospital is up and running ready for the NHS to use.

The new 2,000 bed facility which is being built in the Principality Stadium will give additional capacity to the health board – if they require it – as our NHS staff and care workers continue to fight the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In line with planning law, the stadium has now undergone a change to become a temporary hospital.

Cllr Caro Wild, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Development said:

“Our staff are going the extra mile in very challenging circumstances to assist the Cardiff & Vale University Health Board to set up the new field hospital at phenomenal speed. “The Council will be providing parking for both NHS staff and contractors in the city centre, as well as working with Cardiff Bus to ensure that NHS staff working shifts are able to get to and from the stadium when they are working.”

The Council is carrying out a deep clean in the NCP car park in Westgate Street to ensure that contractors are able to park their vehicles safely. NHS staff will be using the car park at Sophia Gardens with shuttle buses provided by Cardiff Bus so that staff can get to and from the stadium.

A significant amount of work is also being facilitated by the council to ensure that the hospital can operate efficiently and has an adequate supply of oxygen. Council staff have been working on the safe installation of an oxygen tank which will be located on the stadium Plaza, where it will supply the new hospital.

Cardiff Council's First Point of Contact Hospital Team which is part of the Independent Living Services, and known as The Pink Army, will also be working at the field hospital. They will work alongside Health and Social Care colleagues, to support a range of patients when they are ready to be discharged from hospital.

Residents living in close proximity to the stadium have been written to by the Council and the health board to inform them of the developments. Questions and answers were also provided as well contact details in case residents have any further enquiries.