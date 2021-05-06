Principality Named as a Top Ten Best Workplace

Principality Building Society has been named as one of the top ten UK’s Best Workplaces™.

The largest building society in Wales ranked 8th in the super large employer category of The UK’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®.

The UK’s Best Workplaces™ awards are based on the results of the Trust Index© employee survey and a Culture Audit©. Principality ranked highly for creating a culture that focuses on employee wellbeing, by promoting mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace as well as a healthy work environment and work-life balance.

Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Executive Officer at Principality said:

‘’We’re so proud to be named as a top ten Best Workplace™ in the UK. Since the beginning of the pandemic and beyond, it’s been a key focus for us to ensure colleagues feel supported as they adapt to new ways of working. This includes placing a real emphasis on promoting health and wellbeing in what has been a difficult period and increasing flexible working arrangements to help colleagues with childcare and achieving a good work-life balance. ‘’The culture at Principality is renowned for being one that is friendly, open and inclusive and we actively encourage colleagues to be themselves at work. Our colleagues are fundamental to our success – they are passionate about doing the right thing for our members and supporting our local communities. As key workers, our branch colleagues were committed to supporting our members in the best way and providing an essential service throughout the pandemic.’’

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director, Great Place to Work® UK:

“We’re delighted to announce that Principality has just been recognised as a 2021 UK Best Workplace™. A true success story, this achievement is directly tied to the bold and impactful acts of commitment shown across the organisation and their leaders’ ability to innovatively mobilise and protect their workforce during an incredibly challenging period. During these uncertain times, recognition signals to the world that Principality has created an organisational culture that their employees truly trust and appreciate. As a recognised UK Best Workplace™ for 4 years in a row, we look forward to seeing how Principality continues to prioritise and cultivate their positive employee experience.’’

UK’s Best Workplace™ Awards are the ‘gold standard’ of employer awards. Independently assessed through a rigorous process, those on the list have proven they have cultivated a workplace culture built on trust and engagement, supported by innovative people management practices.

To find out more, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk