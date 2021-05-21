Principality Appoints Chief Customer Officer

Principality Building Society has appointed Vicky Wales as its Chief Customer Officer.

Formerly the head of customer services, Vicky joined Principality at the end of 2019. She began her career on the HSBC Executive Trainee programme, then progressed into a number of senior leadership roles across the retail, strategy and operations divisions at HSBC.

A focus of Vicky’s role at Wales’ largest building society will be leading the customer directorate, which involves overseeing brand, communications, CSR, retail branch network, intermediaries, products, propositions, digital and customer experience teams. She will also be a part of the executive team at Principality.

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO at Principality Building Society, said: