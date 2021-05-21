Principality Appoints Chief Customer Officer

Principality Building Society has appointed Vicky Wales as its Chief Customer Officer.
Formerly the head of customer services, Vicky joined Principality at the end of 2019. She began her career on the HSBC Executive Trainee programme, then progressed into a number of senior leadership roles across the retail, strategy and operations divisions at HSBC.
A focus of Vicky’s role at Wales’ largest building society will be leading the customer directorate, which involves overseeing brand, communications, CSR, retail branch network, intermediaries, products, propositions, digital and customer experience teams. She will also be a part of the executive team at Principality.
Julie-Ann Haines, CEO at Principality Building Society, said:
“Vicky has a proven track record at leading large teams with great success and she has demonstrated in the 18 months she has been at Principality that she has leadership skills of the highest calibre. As a member-owned business we have a commitment to listen to our customers and fulfil our purpose of helping people to prosper in their homes at every stage of life and this role is key in helping us to achieve that.
“I want us to be a much more purpose-led as a business and Vicky’s team will play a leading role in helping us to become much more sustainable organisation and ensuring we have a positive impact on our members and the communities where they live.”