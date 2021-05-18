Powys B&B receives international award for delivering quality experience

One Powys business has picked up a major international award from top travel website TripAdvisor despite the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Old Vicarage, a Bed and Breakfast in Llangurig, near Llanidloes, has been awarded a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, putting it amongst the top 10% of hotels and B&Bs in the UK.

The award is based solely on reviews made by guests and reflects their experiences and the level of service they received throughout their stay.

Kanika Soni, TripAdvisor’s chief commercial officer, said:

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. “Based on reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience The Old Vicarage has offered guests and key workers.”

Diane and Michael Dean, owners of The Old Vicarage, said:

“We are very pleased to have achieved this award from one of the important travel websites. We are particularly grateful to all our guests who have left such positive reviews of their stays with us.”

The Old Vicarage works closely with local and regional suppliers to offer Welsh produce on its breakfast menu and in guest bedrooms, as well as with operators in Wales and internationally, to bring a range of visitors to the local area.

“As the lockdowns and regulations start to ease, we are already seeing increasing numbers of visitors who want to safely experience all the delights that Mid-Wales has to offer,” said Diane and Michael. “It is really good to see how many advance bookings are coming in from people who are clearly determined to enjoy the local countryside, whether that is cycling, walking, fishing, shooting or just the fresh air! “I think Mid Wales has a real opportunity to showcase itself over the coming months, and then benefit longer term as people realise how much there is to see and do here.”

Diane and Michael bought The Old Vicarage in the summer of 2019, having previously owned a guest house in Llandudno for six years.

Set in spacious grounds, The Old Vicarage has four guest rooms, a large guests’ lounge and breakfast room. The Victorian property, which is tucked away within the village, also has many prominent, original features and a wealth of artwork and antiques.

The Old Vicarage – www.theoldvicaragellangurig.co.uk – is a member of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and the Meirionnydd region of Gwynedd.