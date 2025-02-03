Pride in the Port will be Hosting UK Pride in Newport in 2026

Pride in the Port, Newport’s community led Pride organisation has been chosen to host UK Pride 2026. Founded in 2022, Pride in the Port will be celebrating its fifth year championing the city’s LGBTQ+ community when it hosts this historic event.

The honour of hosting UK Pride is awarded every year by the UK Pride Organisers Network to an organisation that has demonstrated its commitment to advancing the UK Pride movement.

The announcement comes at the start of LGBT+ History Month which this February is celebrating the theme of ‘Activism and Social Change’.

Pride in the Port was selected to bring UK Pride to Newport following an ambitious bid that highlighted the city’s rich art, music and cultural heritage, its ties with the Suffragette and Chartist movements and its commitment to remaining representative of the whole of the UK with contributions from all four nations.

The organisation was founded in 2022 against the challenging backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering a successful inaugural Pride at Belle Vue Park and growing year after year in its city centre home.

Last September, Pride in the Port attracted about 6,000 people to Newport city centre with over 2,000 taking part in the parade, featuring live performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK competitor Tayce, Lady Bushra, Don One and the fantastic Fenix, fronted by local artist Zoe Allen.

UK Pride 2026 is expected to attract attendees from across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland as well as Wales and will be held in September 2026.

Chair of Pride in the Port Andrew Mudd said: