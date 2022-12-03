Powys Recycling Figures Exceeds Target

Latest data published by Stats Wales confirms that Powys has once again exceeded the Welsh Government statutory recycling target of 64%, with an impressive recycling rate of 66.8% for 2021/22.

Wales outperforms other UK home nations when it comes to recycling and is currently one of the best recycling countries in the world with an average recycling rate of 65.2%. As a country our recycling efforts already make a significant difference to help reduce the effects of climate change, saving around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from being released into the atmosphere.

“Already recycling above the national average, Powys people are up there with the best of them when it comes to recycling, with county-wide rates continuing to rise each year.” Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys. “These official figures have confirmed that the hard work and commitment of our residents and crews is paying off. However, there is still more to do in the bid to tackle the climate emergency and to reach the next Welsh Government target of recycling, reusing, or composting 70% of our waste by 2025. “We already know that we are a county of conscientious recyclers who take great pride in doing our bit for the environment, and we have no doubt that together we will continue to make every effort to increase our recycling further and build a more sustainable future for the generations to come.”

For more details of what can and can’t be recycled through your weekly recycling collections and at our Household Waste Recycling Centres, please visit www.powys.gov.uk/recycle