Powys Council Signs up to Scheme to Support Carers in the Workplace

Powys County Council is now an active member of Employers for Carers (EfC) Wales.

According to Carers Wales, every day 12,000 people in the UK become Carers to support those who are disabled, older or ill and very few know where to get information and support.

The Council has signed up to the scheme to create an inclusive workplace where Carers are recognised, respected and supported.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said:

“In our latest staff survey, 117 of the 971 respondents told us that they consider themselves to be a Carer, and 74% of the 117 told us that their line manager doesn’t know about their caring responsibilities. “Over the coming months we are planning a variety of information and support sessions for managers and staff, and we will be sharing helpful information throughout the year. We will also have a dedicated workplace Carers Champion who will be the main point of contact for staff.” “We recognise that it can be difficult to juggle work with care and through leading by example, we hope to encourage other local employers do the same, helping retain skilled workers across Powys.”

Richard Meade, Director of Devolved Nations, Carers UK said:

“We are so pleased that Powys County Council has joined Employers for Carers (EfC) Wales. The choice to join the EfC Wales membership programme will support staff with caring responsibilities, in what can be a challenging time, to balance work and care. “In addition, working with Powys County Council we will help to raise awareness of issues affecting carers across Wales and support in reaching carers across different communities.”

For more information, advice and support

If you or someone you know is an unpaid Carer:

Credu – www.carers.cymru or call 01597 823800

Carers Wales – www.carersuk.org/wales or call 029 2081 1370

If you are an employer, and interested in the Employers for Carers (EfC) scheme visit here.