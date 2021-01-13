Powys Company’s Busiest Start to a Year in 18 Year History

A Powys company will hit the ground running this month, the busiest start to a year in their 18 year history.

SWG Group, based Welshpool, will begin work on major projects in Llandrindod Wells and Llanidloes as well as completing projects in Newtown, Machynlleth, Llysnant, Llanidloes and over the border in Shropshire.

It is shaping up to be a busy year as changes are made to meet environmental targets for both old and new builds.

Julian Kirkham, Director at SWG, said they are looking forward to a bumper year.

“We have a large number of big projects starting,” he said. “It is an exciting time, we are starting the year busier than ever and there are a lot of other projects in the pipeline. “Besides this, there is big demand to improve the energy efficiency of both new and existing buildings. “We are working hard to be at the forefront of meeting energy targets set by the government too. “The government has pledged to phase out gas heating in new builds by 2025 so we are investing in training and delivery of alternative energy sources including air source and ground source heat pumps and solar panels to allow buildings to reduce their energy consumption. “The fabric of buildings is changing, and we are very excited to be part of this huge change to help the environment. “This means both new projects and retrofitting of existing buildings owned by councils and private landlords too, it is a huge project.”

The company, which was shortlisted for the Shropshire Business Awards last month, will also continue to run their training academy in Llanfyllin, Powys, delivering lessons to teenage construction staff of the future.