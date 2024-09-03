Positive Outlook for Morlais as Tidal Stream Technology Advances in Wales

Anglesey tidal energy project, Morlais, has seen an additional 10MW awarded to one of its turbine developers in the latest UK Government renewable energy auction, AR6.

The Contract for Difference (CfD) given to HydroWing provides the developer revenue security for electricity generated as part of Morlais. It also paves the way for the expansion of the Ynys Môn scheme, as owner Menter Môn Morlais plans its path towards a generating capacity of 240MW.

Menter Môn has welcomed the news as an endorsement for the project at a crucial time in its development. With the landfall substation near South Stack, Holyhead completed last year, the team is now working with potential technology developers and local suppliers to secure maximum local benefits from Morlais.

The announcement is also seen as boost to Anglesey’s ambition to become a centre of excellence for tidal energy and significant in terms of attracting future investment to the area.

John Idris Jones, Chair of Menter Môn Morlais, said: “We are pleased that HydroWing has been allocated additional Megawatts at Morlais and signals that we are headed in the right direction. We are still at the start of our journey and see today’s news as an important step forward as we grow the project to its full potential.

“Morlais is unique – we are locally owned and have been driven from day one by an ambition to ensure benefits for Ynys Môn and north Wales – bringing business and employment opportunities, as well as environmental gains. By working with our developers, we have the potential to attract over £50 million of investment to the area, this has always been central to our plans.”

Tom Hill, Programme Manager at Marine Energy Wales said: “Tidal stream is leading the way in Wales. We are delighted to see this additional capacity at Morlais – almost half of the 22MW secured in last year’s Allocation Round.

“Continued support from Government in the form of a ringfence for tidal stream technology and lower strike prices will continue to bring the cost of delivery down and provide high quality jobs for Welsh communities.”

Richard Parkinson, Managing Director of HydroWing, added: “The successful AR6 application is the culmination of a huge effort from our team to develop a more efficient and cost-effective tidal energy solution for Morlais. We look forward to working closely with Menter Môn and with our supply chain partners in Anglesey to deliver clean and predictable power to the grid.”

The CfD scheme was set up to provide government support to the renewable energy sector in the UK. As well as providing developers a guaranteed price for their electricity, it also recognises the importance of tidal stream as a reliable energy source. This is an ongoing process, Menter Môn continues to support developers in preparation for the next allocation round in 2025.

Morlais is the largest consented tidal energy development in Europe. Once built, it has the potential to generate up to 240MW of clean low carbon electricity. The first turbines are expected to be deployed at sea in 2026.

The project has been funded to date by the European Regional Development funded through the Welsh Government. The Isle of Anglesey County Council, North Wales Growth Deal, as well as The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority have also supported the project.