Portsafe Improving Harbour Safety Across North Wales

Reach and Rescue’s lifesaving Portsafe public access water rescue system has been installed at numerous waterside locations across North Wales as part of a campaign to improve community safety.

Purchased by non-profit local action group Menter Mon with support from the North Wales Fisheries Local Action Group (NWFLAG), the Portsafes are situated in specific locations intended to boost the safety of fishermen working at the busy harbours, as well as improve the safety of visiting members of the public.

According to the most up-to-date official statistics compiled by the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF), there were 12 incidents of accidental drowning at either a harbour, dock, marina or port in the UK in 2019. When taking into account all the data released by NWSF in 2019, it is people walking or out for a jog who make up the majority of those who accidentally drowned. In other words, it is members of the public with no intention of entering water who are most at risk.

This point is of utmost importance to Menter Mon. A key objective in their partnership with NWFLAG is to support the fishing industry and its associated communities by ‘preserving and enhancing the environmental, cultural and social welfare’. When reinforcing the welfare of visitors to water locations, Portsafe fits right into this objective. Its highly visible design means it stands out on the water’s edge; its warnings are noticeable. This enables Portsafe to not only function as water rescue equipment, but to provide an effective information point for anyone who passes thereby increasing water safety awareness.

Furthermore, the long-reach rescue poles securely contained in the Portsafe offer means to recover casualties in water accurately and in a much faster timeframe when compared a life ring. Crucially, they’re less prone to vandalism or theft too when compared to life rings.

Currently, Menter Mon have installed Portsafe with 17m rescue pole and emergency throwlines in five high-risk locations:

Pwllheli Marina

Amlwch Port

Conwy Quay

Rhyl Harbour

Connah’s Quay

These locations serve both private and commercial use; another important point as it is vital that water safety equipment satisfies the demands of whoever is using the location. Effective water safety and rescue equipment is essential as the marine industry is amongst the UK’s most dangerous, with commercial fishing being declared the most hazardous in the Department for Transport’s 2019 Marine Safety Action Plan.

The UK’s Port Marine Safety Code states Harbour Masters have a duty to undertake a proper risk assessment of their port and then to take reasonable steps to manage this risk down to acceptable levels. Evidence already highlighted in this article demonstrates that the hazard of accidental drowning in harbours, docks, marinas or ports is present. Hence the inclusion of Portsafe – an ever-present water rescue system – will become commonplace as more action groups like NWFLAG work to improve the safety of the fishing industry.

About Reach and Rescue

Reach and Rescue develop innovative, long-reach, telescopic water rescue poles and water rescue equipment that is saving lives in 50+ countries worldwide. Their products enable emergency services, search and rescue teams and the public to conduct swift, directionally accurate rescues by retrieving casualties from safe distances – minimising the danger posed to themselves whilst also boosting casualty survival chances. To date, their rescue poles and public-access water rescue systems have prevented the deaths of more than 50 people from potentially life-threatening situations.