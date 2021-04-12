New Original Style Tile Showroom Opens in Cardiff

Exeter based tile manufacturer and supplier, Original Style, has opened a new tile showroom on the Dragon Retail Park, Cardiff

Having experienced continued success across the South West, Original Style has now opened its seventh Tile Showroom on the popular Dragon Retail Park on Newport Road, offering their distinctive and high-quality portfolio of tiles – for all budgets!

Since opening the first tile showroom in Exeter over 20 years ago, Original Style has expanded its retail offering by opening showrooms across the South West including locations in Plymouth, Bristol, Cheltenham, Bournemouth and, Southampton.

The new 5000 square foot showroom has taken on the same contemporary format as their most recent tile showrooms which seek to take customers on an inspirational tile journey with a wealth of room sets, a tactile colour wall, consultation areas, and displays showcasing the latest tile trends – as well as a stunning mosaic of the Welsh Dragon! The Original Style expert team, formed of local residents, are also on hand to discuss your project and offer design support.

To celebrate the opening of the new Cardiff store, Original Style is offering 20% off all in-store tile purchases to customers until 23rd May!

Original Style also invites local trade to attend their Monday Madness Events taking place on Mondays throughout April and early May. Tilers can sign up for a trade account, meet the expert team, take advantage of exclusive offers and grab a free Welsh cake.

‘I’m excited to be part of Original Style’s growing network of showrooms and to be managing the first showroom in Wales. Original Style has expanded exponentially in its 40-years of trading and has become well-known for its diverse product range and exceptional quality.’ Ian Williams, Showroom Manager.

Across the showroom, you'll find a tile for every style and setting, with hundreds of tile ranges on display, and a further 20,000 stocked products to choose from and hundreds of samples are available to take away.

‘Our tile showrooms have been a huge success and have proven to be very popular amongst local communities and trade professionals. We want our customers to feel confident and at ease throughout their tile project and our Tile Showroom in Cardiff, offers customers an inspiring experience through beautiful displays and setting idea’s using our quality tile ranges.’ Lee Mitchell, Original Style’s Retail Operations Manager.

So, whether you’re renovating your kitchen and are on the lookout for stylish splashbacks, are considering contemporary tiles for your hallway, or if your bathroom tiles need replacing, the Welsh expert team at Cardiff’s Original Style showroom are ready to welcome and assist you.

For more information about Original Style’s Cardiff tile showroom, visit www.ostileshop.uk

Address: Original Style Tile Showroom, Unit 2, Dragon Retail Park, Newport Road Cardiff, CF23 9AD

Telephone: 02921 303767 | Email: [email protected]