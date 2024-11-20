Port Talbot Will be ‘At The Forefront of the Future Steel Industry’

Thousands of people affected by the transition to greener steelmaking at Tata Steel Port Talbot are set to benefit from support set up by the UK Government, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has told a Senedd committee.

Appearing before the Senedd Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee as part of its report on the Future of Welsh Steel, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens explained that since taking up her post in July, the Tata Steel Port Talbot Transition Board she chairs had already released £26.5 million to support businesses and workers in Port Talbot and across steel communities.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens told the Senedd:

“Our focus is to make sure that we are protecting Port Talbot as a site of steelmaking in the future and that we will be helping thousands of people through this transition – not just direct employees but people in the supply chain and people in the wider community. “We as a government see a bright future ahead for steel in the UK. We have a long-term vision that will deliver for the UK and I am determined that Port Talbot will be at the forefront of our steel industry in the future.”

The UK Government is also developing a steel strategy that will set out a long-term vision for the steel sector in the UK, she said.

The Welsh Secretary added:

“We will have a steel strategy published in the spring to set out that vision for how Welsh steel and UK steel will play such an important part in the future.”

The Welsh Secretary told the committee that the £80 million Transition Board was not fully funded when she came into office. However, she said that she had fought for an initial £13.5 million in August to support supply chain businesses and workers.

The full £80 million was confirmed by the Chancellor in October’s Autumn Budget. Following this, the Welsh Secretary announced a further £13 million to fund grant schemes to help people start new businesses and grow or protect previous businesses.

Dozens of firms in the supply chain are already moving forward with applications and money will be granted in the coming few weeks. The Welsh Secretary added that she expected support in the coming months and years from the Transition Board eventually to help thousands of steelworkers, family members and businesses in the supply chain.

The evidence session was the first time that the Welsh Secretary has appeared before a Senedd committee following her appointment in July.

Further funds from the Transition Board will be released over the coming months to provide a wide range of support for steelworkers and the wider community.

The committee was also told that the UK Government is committed to providing up to £2.5 billion for steel which will be available through the National Wealth Fund and other routes. This is in addition to the £500 million for Tata at Port Talbot steelworks and will harness public and private investment to ensure a sustainable future for UK steelmaking.