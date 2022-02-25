Port Talbot Company Strikes Gold at National Manufacturing Awards

Rototherm, a manufacturer of precision instrumentation and PPE, struck gold twice at a prestigious manufacturing awards ceremony, picking up the Manufacturing Matters award along with being named Manufacturer of the Year.

The National Manufacturing Awards were organised by Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, with Welsh businesses competing with other regional winners from across the UK.

Having previously picked up gold at the Welsh awards, Rototherm were presented with awards in recognition of the organisations’ pivot and efforts in supporting the national response to Covid-19. The precision manufacturer who are more familiar with producing measurement instrumentation for temperature, level, pressure and flow, turned their expertise to support NHS Wales and create PPE.

Runners up in the SME of the year award, Rototherm swept the board, winning both the Manufacturing Matters category and the Manufacturing of the Year.

Having produced more than four million face visors for the NHS and more than 15 million face masks, judges were incredibly impressed with the speed at which the business had been able to retool and ramp up production both at the start of the crisis and in the following months.

Judges said:

What Rototherm have done is truly remarkable. They have played a crucial role in allowing the NHS to function and ensuring key workers remain safe at work. Not only have they managed to keep their day to day business running, they’ve been able to add additional products and processes into their portfolio in order to address the National PPE shortage. “Recognition should be given to all of Rototherm’s employees. They have clearly showed how vital a business they are to Wales along with how crucial manufacturing is to the general health of society and the wider economy.”

Stephen Phipson, CEO at Make UK, said:

These awards are a testament to the fantastic companies and individuals working within engineering and manufacturing. Manufacturers have been the driving force behind the UK economy and have been particularly crucial during the ongoing pandemic. I congratulate all of the team at Rototherm and will continue to sing their praises for months to come.”

Oliver Conger, Managing Director at Rototherm Group, said: