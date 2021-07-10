Port of Milford Haven Invites Public to Attend its Annual Stakeholder Meeting

Members of the public and the business community are invited to attend the Port of Milford Haven’s online Annual Stakeholder Meeting taking place on Thursday 22nd July between 6-7pm.

In the first 60 years of its existence, the Port of Milford Haven successfully handled the emergence of two national energy revolutions and has been a major driver of economic activity. Today, the Port is a core component of the UK’s energy network supplying a fifth of the UK’s energy needs and supporting around 5,000 jobs in the maritime, renewables and engineering sectors, as well as many more in the supply chain. Now well into its seventh decade, this ‘energy capital’ is gearing up for a third, more sustainable revolution – low carbon energy.

At its Annual Stakeholder Meeting, the Port’s Chairman, Chris Martin, and Chief Executive, Andy Jones, will share with stakeholders the opportunities the Port sees for the Milford Haven Waterway to play a vital national role in driving new green growth in hydrogen, floating offshore wind (FLOW) and marine energy generation.

Andy Jones is looking forward to sharing this vision and is encouraging stakeholders to work together to keep Pembrokeshire evolving;

“We’re deeply immersed in our community, and we need the support of our stakeholders to realise our ambition to build a thriving community of successful businesses offering well-paid, fulfilling careers and a more sustainable future for our children. ”I’m sure everyone will agree that it’s been a year like no other. Our Annual Stakeholder Meeting is also an opportunity to take a look at what our staff and partners have achieved over the last year, despite many challenges.”

For details on how to register for the event visit www.mhpa.co.uk/asm/. Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or call 01646 696100.