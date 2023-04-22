Port Enhances Support for Duke of Edinburgh Programme for Two More Years

The Port of Milford Haven has pledged to support the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Pembrokeshire for an additional two years, this time as a Gold Associate Supporter.

Since 2021, the Port has been a Silver Associate Supporter, but has now increased its sponsorship to open up the DofE programme to even more young people in Pembrokeshire. Under the partnership, pupils from Milford Haven School, Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest High and Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun will have the opportunity to complete the prestigious award programme. These four schools have combined Year 8 and 9 groups of approx.1,600 young people.

The Port’s support will help many of these pupils to take part in volunteering, physical and skills activities, as well as participating in expeditions. The funding will also support the development of specialist groups to reach marginalised individuals such as those from refugee or traveller communities.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a programme designed for 14-24 year olds that develops the skills, experience and confidence to successfully navigate adult life and provides opportunities for participants to realise new interests and talents.

Ian Gwilym at DofE Wales said:

“It’s fantastic that the Port is committing more valuable support to further develop the DofE in their operational area. This support also demonstrates that major companies like the Port really value and appreciate the importance of young people gaining new experiences from taking part in the DofE programme and gaining valuable skills for work and life”.

Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Tom Sawyer, commented:

“I hold the DofE programme in high regard and I’m delighted that we’ve become Gold Associates enabling pupils from Pembrokeshire to get involved in this life-affirming and enriching activity. Seeing DofE on an application really means something to us; it says I’ve sacrificed; I’ve striven, I’ve cared; I’ve contributed; I’ve served; I’ve led; I’ve supported. DofE speaks of more than qualifications, it speaks to the values and motivations of a person, and that’s why we value it so highly.”

For more information on the programme visit www.dofe.org