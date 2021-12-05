Pontypool Business Sponsors Welsh Winter Olympic Hopeful Mica Moore

Newport athlete and Olympian Mica Moore has done it once, and she’s hoping to do it again, with the help of new sponsor Pro Steel Engineering.

Having represented Great Britain in the 2-women bobsleigh event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Mica is now part of Great Britain's women's bobsleigh team, aiming for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

After crowdfunding with her Bobsleigh partner Mica McNeil, she managed to raise over £30k and fulfil her dream back in 2018, after funding was cut for their event.

Mica is now back stronger and more determined than ever to compete in the Winter Olympics again. To do so, she is having to fund most of her own training once again which is challenging alongside full-time studying and working.

Thanks to new sponsor Pro Steel Engineering, Mica now has a custom-made steel sled which allows her to combine her training locally at Cardiff Met, rather than travelling three or four times a week to Bath.

Mica said:

“I can’t thank Richard and his team enough; for not only believing in me and my dreams, but to also go out of their way to help my chances of competing again on the world stage. This one-of-a-kind sled is awesome, and it’s even given me an appreciation of steel fabricating! I’d never considered how these things were made before until Richard talked me through it. “As well as help with my training efforts, Richard has also been great with advice and support for me which is invaluable. I look forward to working with and representing the Pro Steel Engineering team!”

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pontypool based Pro Steel Engineering said:

“As a company relatively local to Mica’s hometown, we’ve followed her journey and successes across sprinting and bobsleigh for many years. The grit and determination she showed back in 2018 to get to Pyeongchang was nothing short of inspiring, and so I know when she says she wants to get to Beijing, she means it.”

Pro Steel Engineering is a steel specialist company operating UK-wide and internationally. Notable high-profile projects have included the Olympic Stadium and the 22-tonne, red dragon overlooking the M4 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales.