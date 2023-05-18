Plexus Secures Contract Win on Prestigious Swansea Development

Plexus FS, one of the leading providers of fire and security services in Wales and the South West, has secured a contract to install a fire safety system at 71 & 72, The Kingsway.

The development, which is led by Bouygues UK, will see the site of the former Oceana Nightclub transformed into a major new high-tech office complex.

Featuring flexible co-working and office opportunities for innovative tech, digital and creative sector businesses, it will be a five-storey, carbon-zero development with two underground levels and is due to open in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be part of this landmark project,” said Sales Manager Jamie Grey. “The location is remembered fondly by generations of city residents as either a nightclub, bar, cinema, supermarket or a mix of them all, and we are proud to be part of the future of this iconic site.”

With the contract to install a state-of-the-art fire safety system at the site, Plexus has worked alongside all the parties to tailor a unique fire alarm system for this site.

“We always embrace the challenges that projects of this scale and unique buildings like this bring,” said Jamie, “and we have exclusively used our knowledge and experience to develop a system that will enable the system to be adapted effectively with little disruption when tenants move into their spaces.’’

With a hybrid installation comprising 50 wired and 50 wireless systems, the Plexus team will install 400+ units and three control panels at the 114,000-square-foot city-centre site.