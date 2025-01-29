Plans Progress for Swansea Public Sector Hub Scheme

Plans are moving forward for a major new development in Swansea city centre that will help boost footfall and support traders.

Swansea Council is seeking expressions of interest from companies interested in bidding for the opportunity to build the public sector hub scheme that’s earmarked for the former St David’s shopping centre site.

The expressions of interest through the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework are being sought by Friday February 21 in advance of the works going out to formal tender in March.

The public sector hub will include commercial floor space for shops and restaurants on the ground floor. Swansea Council and a range of other public sector partners will occupy office space above.

Made up of four floors above ground level and one floor below, hundreds of workers will be based at the public sector hub.

The council and its regeneration partners Urban Splash will develop the proposed public sector hub, with the council retaining ownership.

This would form part of the first phase of the overall site's redevelopment being led by Urban Splash, who are continuing to work on plans for the rest of the site.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Swansea city centre needs more footfall to support our existing traders and attract more shops and other businesses in future. “The public sector hub will combine with other schemes like 71/72 The Kingsway and Princess Quarter to help create that footfall, while also kickstarting the overall regeneration of the former St David’s Shopping Centre site. “Expressions of interest in tendering for the chance to construct the development is another step forward for this scheme, with building work anticipated to start later this year.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“The public sector hub is one part of a city centre regeneration programme worth over £1bn that’s ongoing to create jobs for local people and transform our city centre into one of the UK’s best places to live, work, study, enjoy and visit.”

The public sector hub would also enable the redevelopment of the Civic Centre site on the seafront.

Urban Splash are continuing to work on proposals for that site, which will be made available for public feedback as soon as they're finalised.