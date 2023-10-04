Planning Secured for New North Wales Industrial Space

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) has been granted planning permission to build 74,000 sq ft of new industrial space at Deeside Industrial Estate, bringing its total North Wales property portfolio to over 3m sq ft.

Located just off 102 Tenth Avenue in Deeside Industrial Park, the new Grade A industrial development will provide high quality accommodation in response to the growing level of business interest at this location. This development forms part of FIREM’s wider 6.5 million sq. ft industrial new build portfolio that will deliver units across the UK.

Building work is expected to start in 2024 and will be undertaken by FIREM’s construction division, FI Construction. The business will engage local supply chain partners and support local employment through its wider North Wales community impact plan.

FIREM’s investment in Deeside forms part of its commitment to enhance the provision of employment space to maximise economic potential in North Wales and its connections with the North West’s key cities.

The new BREEAM ‘Very Good’ development will add to FIREM’s existing portfolio as the largest industrial land owner in North Wales. To date this has included 2.8m sq ft of space at Wrexham Industrial Estate and the 62.8-acre Kingmoor regeneration site, for which planning was recently validated.

Tim Knowles, founder and Managing Director of FI Real Estate Management commented: