Planning Consent Granted for 36 New Homes in Carmarthenshire

Pobl Group has been granted planning consent to build 36 new homes on land south of Dol y Dderwen, Llangain, Carmarthenshire.
The site is situated in the popular and quiet village of Llangain which is nestled between Carmarthen Town and the popular village of Llansteffan which lies approximately four miles to the south on the south coast of Carmarthenshire. Llangain village provides countryside living with easy access to shopping, schools, and a leisure centre in Johnstown.
The development will be mixed tenure, with homes for market sale, shared ownership, and affordable rent. All the homes will feature an air source heat pump and hot water cylinder.
Kathryn Morris, Senior Project Manager at Pobl Group, says:
“We're delighted to have received planning consent for this scheme, which will bring much needed high-quality and affordable housing to the local area. In line with our carbon cutting ambition at Pobl Group, I'm particularly excited to note that all of the homes on this development will benefit from air source heat pumps, providing a green source of energy for the people who will live there.”