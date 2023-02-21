Planning Consent Granted for 36 New Homes in Carmarthenshire

Pobl Group has been granted planning consent to build 36 new homes on land south of Dol y Dderwen, Llangain, Carmarthenshire.

The site is situated in the popular and quiet village of Llangain which is nestled between Carmarthen Town and the popular village of Llansteffan which lies approximately four miles to the south on the south coast of Carmarthenshire. Llangain village provides countryside living with easy access to shopping, schools, and a leisure centre in Johnstown.

The development will be mixed tenure, with homes for market sale, shared ownership, and affordable rent. All the homes will feature an air source heat pump and hot water cylinder.

Kathryn Morris, Senior Project Manager at Pobl Group, says: