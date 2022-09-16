Pippa Britton Appointed as Charity Commission Wales Board Member

Pippa Britton is a double Paralympian who competed on the GB archery team for 15 years and who represented the Welsh able-bodied team on more than 20 occasions.

She achieved podium places at 6 consecutive World Championships and 24 International events and gained 11 world records along the way.

Whilst competing she became the first para-archery athlete committee member at World Archery, representing archers all over the world, and after retiring from competing was inspired by this to move into governance. She is currently the Vice Chair of Sport Wales and of Aneurin Bevan UHB and sits on the Board of the British Paralympic Association.

She has previously been Vice Chair of UK Anti-Doping, where she was chair of the Audit and Risk committee and has held a number of voluntary roles, from Chair of Disability Sport Wales, Archery GB Board member, Wheelchair Advisory Group at International Rugby League and International Paralympic Committee Anti Doping Committee member. She is currently a trustee at UWC Atlantic College.

She uses her lived and professional experience to contribute towards her passion of improving equity and inclusion, all with well-being and fairness at the heart.

Remuneration and Governance Code

Charity Commission board members are remunerated £350 per day for approximately 24 days per year. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Pippa Britton has declared no activity.