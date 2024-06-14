Pioneers Celebrated at Wales’ Only Dedicated Cancer Awards

Moondance Cancer Initiative has recognised individuals and teams across Wales for their outstanding achievements in cancer services at the second Moondance Cancer Awards.

Three individuals and eight teams were awarded accolades across 10 different categories for their work and dedication towards improving cancer services in Wales.

The Moondance Cancer Awards – Wales’ only dedicated Cancer awards – aim to celebrate and spotlight individuals and teams across NHS Wales and its partners who deliver, lead and innovate cancer services.

Winners include teams from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CAVUHB), Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (CTMUHB), Aneurin Bevan University Hospital Board, Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB), Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB), Velindre Cancer Centre, Life Sciences Hub Wales and Tenovus Cancer Care, alongside others.

Among the winning projects are Swansea Bay’s 3D-printed Eye Shields for Radiotherapy, designed for radiotherapy patients receiving cancer treatment to areas in close proximity to the eye, named winner of the Working Together award; the Expansion of Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Service, run by the Teenage Cancer Trust and Cardiff and Vale UHB, awarded as joint winner of Better Patient Experience alongside Hywel Dda’s Prostate Active Care Together (P.A.C.T), which has seen the introduction of a dedicated rehabilitation service for people with prostate cancer, empowering them to deal with the impact of the disease and the side effects of their treatment.

QuicDNA, developed by the All Wales Medical Genomics Service in collaboration with a multitude of partners, was awarded the accolade for Working with Industry and Third Sector in the Innovation and Improvement category. The pioneering project uses liquid biopsy testing upon suspicion of lung cancer to accelerate access to targeted treatments.

The outstanding contribution made by the late Tassia Haines, and her campaigning colleagues was recognised in the Patient & Public Participation & Involvement category. Diagnosed with secondary metastatic breast cancer at 28, Tassia campaigned successfully for changes to the way metastatic breast cancer patients are cared for in Wales. The award was given posthumously to her husband, Nick Haines, alongside the secondary breast cancer community that she supported and was one of.

Three other individuals were recognised for their excellence in leading change and improvement in cancer services: Kara Price, Transformation Programme Manager at Powys Teaching HB, for the Systems and Pathways award; Rachel Lewis, Allied Health Professional Lead at Hywel Dda UHB, for the Non-medical & Nursing award; and Zoe Barber, Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon at Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, for the Medical award.

Zoe Barber said:

“This win is a credit to our whole team, and not just me as an individual. I’m so proud to be working in a team that fosters a culture of collaboration, striving to change and improve cancer outcomes in Wales. It’s so joyous for all the hard to be recognised.”

This year’s winners were judged by a panel of experts and leaders including Professor Tom Crosby, Cancer Clinical Director for Wales; Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales; Judith Paget CBE, Director General of Health & Social Services & Chief Executive of NHS Wales and Professor Kamilla Hawthorne, GP & Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners.

Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, said:

“The awards were created to both celebrate and thank the people who have dedicated their time to improving and pioneering detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways across cancer services in Wales. We hope that by shining a spotlight on these people, we can help inspire tomorrow's solutions for survival. We’re so pleased that so many people from across health care in Wales came to celebrate with us. Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who was nominated across Wales. “These awards really showcase that improvement is both possible and is happening across Wales’ cancer services. At Moondance, we find, fund and fuel brilliant people with brave ideas to improve cancer outcomes for Wales. If you, or your team, is interested in discussing an idea, please get in touch with us, we’d love to hear from you.”

The winners of the Moondance Cancer Awards are:

Achievement

Better Patient Experience – Joint

Prostate Active Care Together P.A.C.T – Hywel Dda UHB

Expansion of Teenage & Young Adult Cancer Service – Teenage Cancer Trust / Cardiff & Vale UHB

Patient & Public Participation & Involvement

Improving Equity of Care for Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – Tassia Haines (in memoriam) & Campaigning Colleagues

Working Together

3D-printed Eye Shields for Radiotherapy – Swansea Bay UHB

Innovation and Improvement

Cancer Treatment

All-Wales Colorectal Peritoneal Metastasis Service – Cardiff & Vale UHB, Basingstoke Peritoneal Malignancy Institute

Cancer Workforce

Regional Hepatocellular Carcinoma Service for South Wales – Cardiff & Vale UHB, Aneurin Bevan UHB, Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB

Early Detection and Diagnosis

Lung Health Checks: Operational Pilot for Wales – Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB & National Strategic Clinical Network for Cancer

Working with Industry and 3rd Sector

QuicDNA – All Wales Medical Genomics Service, Amgen, Illumina, Aneurin Bevan UHB, Velindre Cancer Centre, Cardiff & Vale UHB, Cardiff University, Life Sciences Hub Wales, Tenovus Cancer Care, Health and Care Research Wales, Maxwell Family Genomics Fund

Excellence

Systems and Pathways

Kara Price – Transformation Programme Manager Powys Teaching HB

Non-medical and Nursing

Rachel Lewis – Allied Health Professional Lead Hywel Dda UHB

Medical

Zoe Barber – Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB