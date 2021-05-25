Pilot Programme Aimed at Scaling up Entrepreneurs in North Wales

Unreasonable Group and Barclays have announced the launch of the Unreasonable Impact Small Business Initiative, a pilot programme specifically designed and aimed at scaling up entrepreneurs in specific areas across the UK who are using innovative technologies to solve key social and environmental challenges within their local communities, whilst also creating jobs.

The Small Business Initiative is an extension of the broader Unreasonable Impact partnership, which was co-created by Barclays and Unreasonable Group in 2016. The programme looks to provide support for small businesses in North Wales, the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, , Northern Ireland and Scotland, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions across healthcare, education, renewable energy, sustainable transport and the future of food, and who are creating jobs as they grow.

“While Unreasonable Impact is focused on scaling up growth-stage companies across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of also driving local impact and job creation within regional small business communities,” said Daniel Epstein, CEO and Founder of Unreasonable Group. “Our mission is to break down barriers and drive resources to entrepreneurs solving some of the world's most pressing problems. This new initiative allows us to extend that support to a select number of no doubt remarkable entrepreneurs doing just that on a more local and regional level,” added Epstein.

The initiative will invite up to 30 entrepreneurs to join the virtual programme, which will run from 13 July for three months, giving them access to exclusive support including masterclasses with industry experts, peer-to-peer coaching, and a virtual demo day to open up new networks and strategic connections.

Lee Moore, Barclays Business Banking Area Manager for North Wales, said,

“We are incredibly excited to launch this pilot initiative as an extension of our Unreasonable Impact programme. Our role in helping to rebuild more prosperous communities across the UK has never been more important and we are committed to supporting these smaller businesses on their journey to scale.”

For more information, visit Unreasonable Impact Small Business Initiative.

To apply to be considered to join the initiative please click here.