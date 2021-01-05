Phoenix Learning & Care Ltd Acquires Nursery in Newport

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Monmouth House Children's Nursery in Newport, South Wales, to expanding care operator, Phoenix Learning & Care Ltd.

Monmouth House is a substantial children’s day nursery with an effective operating capacity of 67 and a strong local reputation.

The business sits in a landmark historical building and boasts original features and significant external space for children to use, with all year round surfaces also available.

The nursery is located in Newport, South Wales, in close proximity of major routes and public transport links. The majority of the surrounding area is residential with major commuter routes close by.

The business was previously owned by Mr Gordan Pritchard who, after developing and growing the nursery for a number of years, decided to sell in order to pursue retirement.

Monmouth House Children's Nursery has been purchased by Phoenix Learning & Care Ltd, which has more than 40 services across the South West, South Central Midlands and into Wales, including residential children’s homes and adult supported living services.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Mr Mark Heywood-Briggs comments,

“Phoenix are delighted to add to our range of services in South Wales as part of our strategic growth to further develop services to support the local community.”

Jassi Sunner, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments,

“Monmouth House holds a prominent place in the local Newport area with vast historic relevance and was more recently run as a successful nursery business. We are very pleased to utilise our database of buyers effectively to help our client achieve a successful sale and to assist Phoenix with their continued growth plans.”

Monmouth House Children's Nursery was sold off an asking price of £975,000.