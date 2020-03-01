Pet Retailer and Children’s Charity Will Scale New Heights this Summer

A leading pet retailer and a children’s charity are aiming to scale new heights this summer.

PetPlace is the headline sponsor for Ty Gobaith and Hope House Children’s Hospices Snowdon Sunrise Trek, which takes place on Saturday July 4.

The company, which has stores in Llangefni, Ruthin, Mold, Chirk and Abergele, is a long-time patron of the organisation and has raised up to £40,000 with a series of events in past years.

Managing Director Sion Pritchard said the business – which is celebrating its 50th year – will continue to do all it can to support the hospice centres in Conwy Valley and Oswestry, which care for hundreds of babies, children and young adults every year.

“Hope House and Ty Gobaith are close to all of our hearts, so we are pleased to be able to help them once again,” said Sion. “The team and I are looking forward to the Snowdon Sunrise Trek and are already in training, with several members of staff taking part. “We will be raising money in our stores as well as getting involved with other events with the charity this year, so we encourage as many people as possible to get behind us.”

Area Fundraiser Bev Bradley said the challenge is already proving popular and hopes to raise more than £10,000 for the cause.

“We are planning to take up to 100 people with us up Snowdon – the highest peak in England and Wales – and will be led by qualified and experienced guides from Breese Adventures up and down the mountain. “We will be providing kit, training advice and there will be refreshments and breakfast baps at the finish line. “We hope to see plenty more people signing up in the coming months, it’s an amazing event and being on the journey while the sun comes up is going to be spectacular for those in attendance.”

Registration is £20 plus £100 minimum sponsorship per person. Minimum age to participate is 14 years of age, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

To sign up for the challenge, visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/snowdonsunrisetrek

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Team-petplace to sponsor the PetPlace team and www.farmandpetplace.co.uk/abergele or www.facebook.com/PetPlaceUK for more latest news from the company.