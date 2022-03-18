People Across the Region Consulted on the Proposed HyNet North West Hydrogen Pipeline

Local communities across the North West have provided their views on the first round of consultation for Cadent’s plans for a new underground hydrogen pipeline.

Over 150 people attended the consultation programme of eight in-person events across the region and two webinars. This was the first stage of consultation on the project that took place from 26th January to 11th March 2022.

The consultation offered local people an opportunity to learn more about how the project is being developed and proposals for pipeline route corridors.

Cadent’s proposed HyNet North West Hydrogen Pipeline would take hydrogen produced at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex to industrial users and power generators across the North West. This supports the switch from natural gas to a low carbon economy in the region. HyNet North West Pipeline will help to support the reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide per year being emitted into the atmosphere and will also secure existing high skilled employment in the region, introducing new green jobs for future generations.

Many attendees were keen to understand more about the technology and the benefits it will bring to the North West. People were also interested to know about the proximity of the pipeline to their homes. Cadent has confirmed that the pipeline would not be routed underneath homes.

There will be a further opportunity for local communities to have their say on the detailed proposed route for the pipeline through a second consultation planned for the Autumn.

Rob Donovan, Cadent Head of Project Delivery for HyNet said: