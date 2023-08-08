Pentre Awel Project takes Shape with First Steel Structure

Bouygues UK and Carmarthenshire County Council have revealed the first steel structure for the landmark Pentre Awel project. This is the first of five buildings and will house education and business development.

Leaders from Carmarthenshire County Council joined representatives from Bouygues UK and local contractors Shufflebottom and Dyfed Steels to view the steel structure, which marks a significant milestone in the project.

The multi-million pound development is being delivered by Carmarthenshire County Council and is the largest regeneration scheme in south west Wales. It will bring together life science and business innovation, community healthcare and modern leisure facilities at the 83-acre Delta Lakes site on the Llanelli coastline. It is part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal (£40million) and is the largest regeneration scheme in south west Wales.

Lead contractor Bouygues UK is committed to using local subcontractors as part of its commitment to provide employment, training and skills opportunities to local people and underrepresented groups.

Dyfed Steels is providing the reinforcement bar for the project’s foundations which has 98% recycled content, and Shufflebottom is providing the structural steel for the building, which has 80% recycled content. With a commitment to the heritage of the area, the steel frame also provides the historical link to the previous industrial buildings that were located on the site. These including South Wales Tinplate Works and the Richard Thomas (Tinplate) Mills.

Peter Sharpe, Bouygues UK’s Pentre Awel Project Director, said the steel structure marks a significant part of the project.

He said:

“This is a major construction milestone at Pentre Awel and an exciting one as we can really start to see the structure taking shape providing the scale of the project. Steel framing has a proven track record of providing sustainable benefits and it also offers significant cost benefits compared to alternative materials. “For us it’s very important that we have as many local sub-contractors as possible working with us on this project and it’s great to welcome our guests from local companies Shufflebottom and Dyfed Steels to see the progress that is being made here.”

Cllr. Darren Price, Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council:

“Whilst works have been progressing at pace for many months, this milestone represents the start of aboveground works. We are delighted that Carmarthenshire businesses, Shufflebottom of Cross Hands and Dyfed Steels of Dafen, are playing such a significant part in the construction of Zone 1. Their skill and expertise as two local businesses helping us deliver what will be a fantastic facility at Pentre Awel is a significant boost to the local economy. This alongside the project’s complementary programme of apprenticeships, recruitment and training, reflects the County Council’s and Bouygues UKs joint ambition to maximise opportunities for local people and businesses.”

As well as Shufflebottom and Dyfed Steels, other companies contracted to work on Pentre Awel include: Green4Wales, Redsix Partnership, Gavin Griffiths Group, Davies Crane hire, Dyfed Recycling Services and Owen Haulage. Bouygues UK has opportunities for numerous trades over the next few years of the project, from those in external works to companies who specialise in internal fixings.