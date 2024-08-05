Penarth Mayor Joins Local Opticians for Relaunch Party following £400,000 Investment

A Penarth opticians has officially reopened its doors following a £400,000 renovation.

Spesavers on 10 Windsor Road hosted a party with guests including the Mayor of Penarth, Councillor Gwenda Roberts, GPs, pharmacists and other local dignitaries, to celebrate the new-look store.

Highlights of the event included a guided tour of the revamped store, an array of food and drinks and a speech from the mayor.

The store now features upgraded displays, additional space, and a brand-new test room with state-of-the-art technology following the investment.

It will also act as a training and development centre for Specsavers staff across South East Wales. This investment responds to the increasing demand for quality eye and ear care services in the region and the necessity for well- trained optometrists.

Andrew Moss, director at Specsavers Penarth, says:

“With the growing demand for our services in the local area, we're proud to support our community and help alleviate pressure on the NHS, which has been made easier by our recent renovation. “The past few months have been incredibly busy, and we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community and our loyal customers for their continuous support throughout this process. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the store.”

James Deavall, retail director, added:

“We’re proud to be the training and development centre for the South East region. “The new centre will enable our staff to enhance their skills and better serve the community. This ensures that all Specsavers staff receive consistent training, maintaining our high standards of care for our customers.”

The store now offers services on behalf of the NHS, including treatments for a range of eye conditions and providing professional ear wax removal.

The store remains open seven days a week, Monday-Saturday 9am – 5:30pm, and Sunday 10am – 5pm.

Additionally, to make eye health accessible to all, the store offers a Home Visits service for those unable to leave their homes unaccompanied due to disability or illness.