Bilingual Nursery Expands Following Recovery from Fire

A Newport-based bilingual nursery has secured funding and a new location following a major fire.

Wibli Wobli, the city’s first Welsh-language nursery, was left in ruins after a fire at Wern Industrial Estate caused significant damage, forcing its closure and leaving families without childcare. The nursery, which supports more than 100 children aged zero to five faced uncertainty as owner Natasha Baker searched for solutions.

Business Wales played a pivot role supporting and advising Natasha in the recovery effort, to discuss financial strategies and location options. With expert guidance and support, she secured new premises at Cleppa Park Business Park and obtained £25,000 in funding from the UK Steel Enterprise Limited (UKSE) Support Programme for Wales. This investment will enable the creation of 10 new jobs and an additional 30 nursery spaces.

Wibli Wobli had previously worked with Business Wales to develop a solid business plan, access funding sources such as UK Start Up Loans and the Development Bank of Wales, and establish HR policies. These foundations proved crucial in facilitating a swift and effective response to the crisis.

Natasha said:

“After the fire I had to restart the entire process. It was incredibly daunting, but the support Business Wales provided during the startup phase gave me a proven plan to find and secure a new location. With our new larger space, we’re now also able to take on children under two, which wasn’t possible in the previous facility. “We have had such positive support that we are expecting to welcome more enrolments. It’s so rewarding to know that what we’ve worked so hard to create is valued by families.”

With the business now stable and growing, Natasha is considering further expansion, with plans for a second location in Cardiff. Business Wales continues to provide strategic support as Wibli Wobli looks to extend its bilingual early years education offering across Wales.

Business Wales Business Adviser Rashad Ismail said: