Firm Plans for Growth as it Relocates Headquarters to Port of Newport

Commercial property consultancy RJ Chartered Surveyors has advised on a significant new development at the Port of Newport.

The 2.2-acre ex-brownfield site, owned by the Associated British Ports (ABP), has been leased to Power Poles Ltd, a UK-based distributor of high-quality treated wooden poles for the utilities and telecoms industries.

The long-term vacant site will become the new headquarters for Power Poles Ltd, marking a major expansion for the business and existing operations at the Port. The move is set to enhance their import and distribution capacity and create new employment opportunities in the region.

Acting on behalf of Power Poles Ltd, RJ Chartered Surveyors played a pivotal role in negotiations to secure a new long-term lease on the Port’s West Way Road.

Liam Slater, Agency Director at Cardiff-based RJ Chartered Surveyors, said:

“We are delighted to have been involved in this deal which enables Power Poles Ltd to expand their operations and relocate to a larger site within the Port. ABP has made significant investments in the site to meet our client’s needs. This agreement highlights the strong demand for high-quality open storage and reinforces the growing reputation of the Port of Newport as a key industrial hub. We eagerly anticipate the positive economic benefits this development will bring to the local community.”

Willie Clason, Director of Power Poles Ltd, added:

“This new agreement marks an exciting new chapter for Power Poles Ltd. The Port of Newport provides an ideal location for us to expand operations, streamline logistics, and continue delivering high-quality products across the UK market. We are grateful for the guidance of RJ Chartered Surveyors who played a pivotal role in facilitating this deal. “We are also proud that this development fully complies with the new requirements of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 which came into force in January 2019 (SAB & SuDS), and this is the first compliant new development since the legislation was introduced.”

Callum Rees, Property Asset Manager at ABP, said

“We are delighted to support Power Poles Ltd in their relocation and expansion at the Port of Newport. Our continued investment in the Port reinforces its role as a key industrial hub, providing businesses with the space and infrastructure they need to grow. “This lease agreement demonstrates ABP’s commitment to developing strategic sites that attract major industrial businesses. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Power Poles Ltd and wish them continued success.”

RJ Chartered Surveyors, based in Eastern Business Park St Mellons, provides a complete range of agency and advisory services across the office, retail, leisure, and industrial sectors of commercial property, representing both owners and occupiers.