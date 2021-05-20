Pembrokeshire Villages to get New Fibre Broadband

The project will aim to connect approximately 1,800 premises with gigabit-capable full-fibre broadband with speeds up to 100Mbps (megabits per second). This is in addition to the Dale, New Moat, Ambleston, Herbrandston, Wiston, Slebech, Llanycefn, Crymych and Nevern communities who have already selected Broadway Partners as their provider.

Michael Armitage, CEO of Broadway Partners said:

“Our goal is to provide affordable, high speed broadband to digitally disadvantaged areas, particularly across Wales and Scotland. We are excited to have been selected to connect some of the more rural parts of Pembrokeshire, moving us one step closer to achieving our goal.

“Government plans to help the nation access full fibre have shed a light on areas with little or no access to broadband and highlighted the importance of being connected. Pembrokeshire’s Digital Connectivity Programme has given us the opportunity to reach these communities and bridge the connectivity gap between rural and urban areas.”