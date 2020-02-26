Pembrokeshire to Showcase its Business, Living and Leisure Qualities

Pembrokeshire is set to showcase its superb business, living and leisure qualities at the annual Wales Week event in London early next month.

Wales Week is a shop window for all things Welsh and Pembrokeshire will be playing its part.

The County is home to businesses and entrepreneurs across a number of key sectors, whose skilled workforces experience a work-life balance second to none, surrounded by world class beaches, landscapes, and hospitality.

The event is an opportunity for Welsh organisations to promote their products and services, and develop new London-based audiences, partnerships and connections.

The first of Pembrokeshire’ s events is on 2nd March and will be facilitated by partners from across the county through the Pembrokeshire Business Panel at a reception kindly hosted by Valero Energy at their Canary Wharf headquarters.

The free-to-attend reception will promote what the County has to offer businesses looking to invest, individuals looking to relocate, and companies wishing to expand and grow.

With business and civic leaders from key sectors and organisations present, this networking reception will enable businesses to consider why engaging with Pembrokeshire is a positive step towards achieving objectives for businesses growth and development.

The following day (3rd March) the Pembrokeshire Business Panel is celebrating the best of Pembrokeshire tourism and hospitality at a breakfast hosted by top chef Tom Simmons at his contemporary Tower Bridge restaurant.

Pembrokeshire-born and bred, Tom is influenced by both British and French cuisine with an emphasis on his Welsh heritage. For this particular breakfast – sponsored by the Retreats Group – the focus is specifically on Pembrokeshire produce.

Pembrokeshire Business Panel chairman, Ted Sangster, said: