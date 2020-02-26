PODCAST – Joanna Rees – Global Exposure for Cardiff Capital Region

Investment opportunities throughout South East Wales will soon be promoted to thousands of the world’s leading property development experts.

From March 10th to 12th representatives from Cardiff, The Capital Region and Swansea Bay City Region together with Welsh Government, will be joining forces and attending the MIPIM 2020 conference in France. The world’s premier international property trade fair bringing together the most influential players from all international property sectors and, with over 6,000 investors attending, offers unrivalled access to sources of capital worldwide.

To discuss MIPIM, the opportunity that attending as a region gives us to showcase our portfolio of investments and to understand why the event offers businesses such as Blake Morgan unparalleled opportunities for Business development and networking activity our MD Mark Powney, interviewed Joanna Rees, Blake Morgan who is attending this years event.