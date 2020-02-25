Pembrokeshire Shows What Makes it Special at Wales Week London

Pembrokeshire’s qualities as a venue for business and leisure will be showcased at two events during Wales Week London in March.

The county is home to businesses and entrepreneurs across a number of key sectors, whose skilled workforces experience a work-life balance second to none, surrounded by world-class beaches, landscapes, and hospitality.

Wales Week London is the annual showcase of activities and events that celebrate and promote everything that is great about Wales. It is an opportunity for Welsh organisations to promote their products and services, and develop new London-based audiences, partnerships and connections.

The first of Pembrokeshire’ s events on the 2nd March will be facilitated by partners from across the county through the Pembrokeshire Business Panel, at a reception hosted by Valero Energy at their headquarters in Canary Wharf.

The reception will showcase what the county has to offer businesses looking to invest, individuals looking to relocate, and companies wishing to expand and grow.

With business and civic leaders from key sectors and organisations present to help promote and discuss the county’s offering, the free reception will enable businesses to consider why engaging with Pembrokeshire is a positive step towards achieving your objectives for businesses growth and development.

For the second event on the 3rd March, the Pembrokeshire Business Panel is welcoming businesses to celebrate the best of Pembrokeshire tourism and hospitality at a breakfast event, hosted by chef Tom Simmons at his contemporary Tower Bridge restaurant.

Sponsored by the Retreats Group, the breakfast event will serve a taste of Pembrokeshire produce, whilst enabling attendees to hear and see the best of what the county has to offer.

Tom Simmons was born and raised in Pembrokeshire, and is influenced by both British and French cuisine with an emphasis on his Welsh heritage. Tom has a personal relationship with each hand-selected supplier and farmer, ensuring the best possible produce on the plate. For this breakfast event the focus is specifically on Pembrokeshire produce.

Chair of Pembrokeshire Business Panel Ted Sangster said:

‘The Pembrokeshire Business Panel is a long-established and successful partnership between the business, public and third sectors working closely together to serve the needs of the Pembrokeshire business economy. These events being held within Wales Week in London are a visible example of this partnership working effectively in promoting Pembrokeshire as a thriving economy with many opportunities for growth and development. “We welcome the opportunity to show off Pembrokeshire at its best and strengthen existing and forge new business links.”

To register to attend the Pembrokeshire Business Panel Breakfast event at a cost of £10 per person, email [email protected]