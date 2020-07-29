Pembrokeshire Holiday Village on the Market for £3 Million

A Welsh beachside holiday village on the south Pembrokeshire coast that has been brought to the market for £3 million is expected to attract keen interest because of the growing trend for ‘Staycation’ breaks.

Freshwater Bay Holiday Village, located at Freshwater East Bay, on the outskirts of Freshwater East Village, is an established holiday village comprising 288 two-storey holiday homes on a 13.9 acre site.

Ben Jones, director in the Parks team at Colliers International, said:

“This is already a well-established holiday village that offers investors fantastic potential. “Freshwater Bay Holiday Village occupies an enviable beachside location on the outskirts of Freshwater East village in the south-west of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. The beach is one of the finest on the Pembrokeshire coast, and as well as being a great family beach is also dog friendly.”

Mr Jones added: