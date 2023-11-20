Pembrokeshire Dairy Firm Expands into the Welsh Capital

Haverfordwest-based dairy company announces a new distribution hub in Cardiff, bringing local, sustainable produce and employment to the city.

Totally Welsh, a leading Welsh dairy company, has announced it is opening a new distribution hub in Cardiff. The expansion, designed to meet growing customer demand, is set to create new jobs in the city while simultaneously supporting the company's ambitious growth plans.

Founded in 1990, Totally Welsh has become a household name for quality locally sourced Welsh milk and other dairy products. With its roots in Haverfordwest, the company now employs around 110 people across three sites and achieved a turnover of £17 million in 2022.

The expansion to Cardiff represents an exciting new chapter in the company's story, allowing it to scale up its direct-to-consumer and business-to-business services across Southeast Wales.

This new distribution hub, occupying 10,000 square feet off Penarth Road, will initially create five new roles. These will range from delivery drivers to customer service representatives, with further employment opportunities expected in the coming years.

“Totally Welsh has always been about more than just dairy for us. The brand embodies the Welsh community spirit,” says John Horsman, General Manager of Totally Welsh. “This new hub isn't merely an expansion; it's a reinforcement of our ongoing commitment to bring high-quality, local produce to more people while championing job creation and sustainability.”

In addition to supplying supermarkets, hospitals, schools and independent retailers, Totally Welsh delivers bottled milk to over 7000 doorstep customers. Although its primary market is south Wales, it delivers three times a week into England, with delivery vehicles reaching as far as Southampton.

Its milk bottles are processed on the first new large-scale glass bottling line built in the UK in 40 years, representing an investment of over £1 million.

As well as using reusable materials and reducing food miles by sourcing locally, Totally Welsh takes pride in its commitment to sustainability and aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

A recent benchmarking exercise revealed that while the average carbon footprint in the dairy industry stands at 1200g CO2 per litre manufactured, Totally Welsh's footprint is just 186g CO2 per litre manufactured, thanks to a meticulous approach to sourcing and operations.

“Our milk is locally sourced, drastically cutting down journey times to our plant,” explained Mark Hunter, Managing Director of Totally Welsh. “Additionally, we've fitted solar panels on our factory roof as a backup to our main power supply, and we're making strides in recycling – our poly bottles already include recycled content. We're in the process of shifting our fleet to electric vehicles, especially for city-centre operations. It's not just about meeting benchmarks, but about setting new, greener standards for the industry.”

The company's engagement with the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) has been instrumental in advancing these goals. The company has received tailored support with sustainability, workforce development, and market expansion. John Horsman explains: