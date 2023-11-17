Fintech Awards Wales Exclusive Interview: Ann Nicholas, Customer Account Director, Educ8

In the wake of the 2023 Fintech Awards Wales, Matt Hyde, Director of Recruit121 and the Fintech Awards Wales, engages in exclusive interviews with the sponsors and prominent figures at the forefront of the FinTech sector in Wales.

The Fintech Awards Wales serve as a platform to acknowledge and honour the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, companies, and academic institutions within the Welsh FinTech landscape.

In this special series, Matt introduces you to the key figures driving innovation and progress in this dynamic industry.

This week Matt speaks to Ann Nicholas, Customer Account Director, Educ8

Fintech is a rapidly evolving industry, and Wales has shown remarkable progress in this domain. From your perspective, what unique opportunities or challenges does the Welsh fintech ecosystem present, and how does your organization contribute to its development?

The Welsh fintech ecosystem offers remarkable progress and benefits from its rapid evolution and close-knit community. As a dynamic industry, fintech in Wales has the advantage of embracing the latest technologies and trends. Our organisation, Educ8 Group, recognises the importance of skilled talent in driving this progress. That's why we play a vital role in the development of the fintech sector by offering high-quality apprenticeships and training. Through our innovative, Estyn-recognised blended learning model, we empower learners to gain the necessary skills to thrive in the fintech landscape, contributing to the overall growth and competitiveness of the Welsh fintech ecosystem.

What motivated your organization to become a sponsor of the Fintech Awards Wales, and what do you see as the significance of supporting events like these within the fintech industry?

Our motivation to become a sponsor of the Fintech Awards Wales stems from our unwavering belief in the power of apprenticeships and training to shape the future of business skills and talent. By sponsoring events like Fintech Awards Wales, we not only celebrate the achievements of the sector but also showcase our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation in fintech. As an established organisation, dedicated to providing quality educational opportunities, our sponsorship allows us to stand alongside other key players in the fintech community. Sponsoring the awards also helps to demonstrates our support for the growth and success of the Welsh fintech ecosystem.

As a sponsor, what specific role does your organization play in promoting innovation and growth within the fintech sector in Wales? Can you share any initiatives or programs that align with your sponsorship?

As a Fintech Awards Wales sponsor, our organisation plays a pivotal role in promoting innovation and growth within the fintech sector in Wales. Our contribution extends beyond financial support; we actively engage with the industry through specialised initiatives and programmes. For instance, we have developed fintech-focused training programmes tailored to the unique needs of the sector. These equip learners with practical knowledge and expertise sought after by fintech companies, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute to the industry's ongoing transformation. Additionally, we collaborate closely with fintech businesses to understand their evolving workforce requirements and deliver training that aligns with the dynamic nature of the fintech landscape.

The UK has established itself as a global hub for fintech innovation, with London being a prominent fintech centre. How do you see the Fintech Awards Wales contributing to the overall growth and visibility of the UK's fintech ecosystem, and do you believe that regional fintech events, such as the Fintech Awards Wales, play a role in nurturing collaboration and fostering connections within the industry across the country?

The Fintech Awards Wales serve as a significant platform in elevating the visibility and growth of the UK's fintech ecosystem. While London holds a prominent position as a fintech centre, regional events like Fintech Awards Wales extend the industry's reach and recognition beyond the UK capital. By celebrating the achievements and innovations of the Welsh fintech community, these events shine a spotlight on the diversity and talent present in the region. Furthermore, they foster collaboration and connections within the industry across the country, nurturing a network of innovation and support. This collaborative approach enhances the overall strength and global competitiveness of the UK's fintech ecosystem, benefiting all regions and players within it.

Looking ahead, how do you envision the future of fintech in Wales, and how will your organization continue to support and collaborate with the local fintech community beyond the awards ceremony?

Looking ahead, we envision a promising future for fintech in Wales. As the industry continues to evolve, our commitment to supporting and collaborating with the local fintech community remains steadfast. To ensure learners are well-prepared for the future, we will continue refining and expanding our fintech-focused apprenticeship programmes and training offerings. By staying attuned to the changing demands of the fintech landscape, we aim to equip learners with cutting-edge skills that match the industry's needs. Our goal is to nurture a skilled and adaptable workforce, capable of driving innovation and success in fintech in Wales, and beyond the awards ceremony.

We've explored some interesting developments and insights in the fintech space today. On a lighter note, with all the innovative trends in fintech, if you had a magic wand and could bring one futuristic fintech concept to life right now, what would it be and why?

I would use the magic wand to enhance outreach efforts, ensuring that information about apprenticeship opportunities is accessible and reaches a diverse range of communities. An increased collaboration with schools, community centres, and organisations would raise awareness about the benefits of fintech apprenticeships for individuals from all backgrounds.