Pelly Scores £355,000 Pre-seed Investment with The Development Bank of Wales and M-Sparc Angels

Three young entrepreneurs have secured their first investment thanks to the Development Bank of Wales and M-SParc’s Angel Network.

The investment marks the first major step for Pelly and its platform for managing sporting talent.

Led by lead investor Robert Williams, the syndicate of ten angels has invested £ 124,500 in Pelly Group Limited, a tech company set up to provide a cutting-edge platform for sports operations management. The investment has been part-matched with a further £124,500 from the Development Bank’s Wales Co-investment Fund. Private investment completed the round taking the total to £355,000.

Based at M-SParc in Anglesey, Pelly is the brainchild of co-founders Iwan Pritchard, Stephen Hickingbotham, and Tomos Owen. All are under the age of 25 . Through the M-SParc “Level-Up” accelerator programme, the Pelly team have been mentored by communication s consultant Barbara Want , M-SParc Angel Shaun King , as well as receiving guidance from private investor Ian Brookes. .

Pelly aims to transform sports operations by offering a platform for managing talent and streamlining decision-making. The platform combines artificial intelligence with an intuitive user interface to help sports organisations make data-driven decisions efficiently. Pelly’s technology is data-agnostic, enabling seamless integration of clubs’ internal and third-party data sources into actionable insights.

Co-founder Iwan Pritchard said:

“Pelly bridges the gap between data and action. We’ve built a platform that leverages AI to turn complex data into clear, actionable insights for clubs. Our focus is empowering teams to operate with agility, integrating the data they already have, and providing tools that help them win—both on and off the pitch. “We’ve been working closely with international academic institutions to develop our prototype. Over 100 industry professionals have been consulted to date, and eight football clubs are now testing the product before going to market in the next few months. The support of our team, advisors, and investors is helping us to accelerate our growth. They’re encouraging us to work smarter whilst opening doors and providing the working capital that we need to fund our early-stage development. It’s a huge vote of confidence in us, our business model, and our potential as a young and driven team .”

M-SParc’s Angel Network was established to back start-up and early-stage businesses in North Wales. The network is focused on mentorship and networks and to date they’ve supported over 14 businesses in the region to grow. However, this marks their first major investment.

Angel investor Robert Williams said:

“Our members have a wealth of finance and business experience, having started, scaled, and exited a wide range of businesses. We’ve come together as a group as we all want to see the North Wales economy prosper, and we share a commitment to helping the next generation of entrepreneurs like the team at Pelly to succeed. Indeed, this is a team of bright, young, and ambitious football professionals who know their market, and have already established Pelly as a credible presence within the industry. This funding round now gives them the platform to go to market.”

Angel Invest Wales Operations Manager Tom Preene added:

“Growing Welsh businesses need access to funding, but the guidance and support of experienced business owners as angels is also hugely valuable. The business angel network in Wales is growing, enabling more start-ups, and young entrepreneurs like the team at Pelly to benefit from the backing of investors. It’s a win-win with our match funding then providing additional firepower to help drive growth.”

The £8 million Wales Co-Investment Fund provides Welsh businesses with a key source of alternative finance through the encouragement of more active angel investment. The five-year fund supports the creation of angel syndicates and networks across Wales by providing loans and equity up to £250,000 to investors looking for co-investment.