Paul Wheel to Head Up Operations for Ledwood

Paul Wheel has joined Pembroke Dock-based Ledwood Mechanical Engineering as Head of Operations.

Having started his career in 1993 with Delta Energy Cables as a process engineer, Paul’s career has included 11 years with Ford Motor Company (later known as Visteon UK Limited) and 14 years as Quality Manager for global metal engineering company Wall Colmonoy.

With a BEng(Hons) in Manufacturing Engineering and a MSc in Automotive Engineering, Design, Manufacture and Management, Paul has in-depth knowledge of quality systems, engineering tools and techniques. He has completed IRCA Lead Auditor training and is IOSH qualified.

Paul said:

“With a background in engineering, I am a passionate advocate of how a culture built on quality delivers improved organisational performance. It is what drives productivity and efficiency thereby improving competitive edge. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Wall Colmony but I’m now looking forward to using my experience to make a difference in a new environment so am very excited to be joining Ledwood given it is such a well-respected and trusted partner in the global energy production and processing industries.”

Nick Revell is Managing Director of Ledwood Mechanical Engineering. He said:

“Quality is at the heart of our strategic focus on continuously improving processes, reducing cost and enhancing customer satisfaction. Paul specialises in quality but also has significant experience in engineering, project management and production across a number of highly regulated industries so is a welcome addition to our team.”

Ledwood is an independent engineering, fabrication and construction company specialising in the delivery of complex projects in the process and energy sectors.