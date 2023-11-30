FinTech Wales Welcomes The Royal Mint as its Newest Partner

One of Wales’ most established companies, The Royal Mint, has become the latest company to partner with FinTech Wales, the independent membership association and champion of the Fintech and Financial Services industry in Wales.

​​With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is Britain’s oldest company and the original maker of UK coins. Today, The Royal Mint is the World’s leading export Mint, a premium British maker at the forefront of manufacturing excellence and the home of precious metals. Based in Llantrisant, South Wales it has three main focuses as a business: Currency, Consumer (collectable and rare, historic coins) and precious metals investment.

The Royal Mint will work with the FinTech Wales community to access its resources and continue developing its relationships across Wales. Through the partnership, it can connect with various Welsh fintech organisations, including entrepreneurs, small, medium and large enterprises, tech suppliers and universities to name a few, while also meeting talent who are seeking new opportunities.

Rich Hobbs, Group IT Director at The Royal Mint said,

“We are thrilled to become a partner of FinTech Wales and its vibrant community, which provides invaluable support and resources to aid our ongoing digitisation plans at The Royal Mint. We serve customers around the world and are committed to providing them with a premium service and seamless online experience. “We might be Britain’s oldest company but we are firmly focused on the future. We look forward to collaborating with FinTech Wales and aligning closely with the community it has cultivated, while leveraging our strong relationships with local educational establishments, partners, and the technology sector to further foster growth and contribute our expertise.”

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO of FinTech Wales, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have The Royal Mint join us as a partner, and we eagerly anticipate the fruitful collaboration that lies ahead. We are committed to working with The Royal Mint’s forward-thinking team, led by its inspiring CEO Anne Jessopp, to support their exciting digitisation plans. We are thrilled to create the opportunity for our members to connect, as we believe we are stronger together and have the potential to play a significant part of this journey.”

FinTech Wales was established in April 2019 to provide essential support to its network of members. Through the power of its collective voice, it aims to make an impact on policymakers, governments and financial services influencers.

Sarah added:

“We take great pride in the remarkable fintech community we have built in Wales. With such esteemed partners like The Royal Mint who are recognised globally, our mission is to ensure the Welsh financial services sector is recognised all over the world for starting, scaling and digitising a business takes yet another giant leap forward.”

Last year, Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) announced a £1.6 million investment in FinTech Wales, which will be spread over a five-year partnership between CCR and FinTech Wales, and will see the two organisations work closely together to deliver on CCR’s commitment to establish Wales as a leading Fintech sector in the UK.

More information about FinTech Wales can be found at www.fintechwales.org