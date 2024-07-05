Partnerships Developer Promotes Build Manager

Partnerships developer Lovell has promoted James Andrew to Build Manager.

James has more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry. Over his career James has worked on numerous contracting projects, including constructing a new office block for Welsh Government in Merthyr Tydfil, academic and residential buildings for Swansea University and a 1,200-bed new build project for the University of Exeter.

He first joined Lovell in June 2022 as a Project Manager, working on the Ringland Regeneration project in Newport. Last year, he began working on the upcoming St Mellons Community Living scheme in Cardiff, and following his promotion he will oversee new developments in Newport, Cardiff and Caerphilly. The ongoing Chartist Garden Village development in Pontllanfraith has been added to his portfolio. All three sites are design and build schemes, being delivered for Newport City Homes, Cardiff Council, and Pobl and Caerphilly County Borough Council respectively.

In his new role, James leads the site teams to ensure projects are delivered to a high quality and to exacting health, safety and environmental standards. James regularly inspects the three developments under his remit to review progress and site conditions, and to ensure the projects remain on schedule.

James said:

“I enjoy working with our site teams and client teams, to ensure we are delivering each project to great standards and to both the clients’ and Lovell’s satisfaction. I’m looking forward to completing each of these developments to a high level, and in time to add to the number of projects I’m responsible for.”

Paul Norman, operations director at Lovell, said:

“We are thrilled to have promoted James to Build Manager. Ever since he joined Lovell in 2022, he has been an excellent addition to the team, providing vital expertise and leadership. We are confident that our project’s targets will be achieved with James at the helm, and that each site will be delivered to the highest standard.”

The Ringland Regeneration project is being delivered by Lovell for Newport City Homes and will consist of 158 new homes and the relocation of the Ringland shopping centre.

The St Mellons Community Living project for Cardiff Council will provide high-quality, independent living accommodation for older people. The site will be home to 60 sustainable, self-contained apartments for social rent and a wide range of communal facilities.

Chartist Garden Village is being delivered for Pobl Group and Caerphilly County Borough Council, on the former council office site in Pontllanfraith. The development will consist of 123 open market homes and affordable homes for rent and shared ownership.