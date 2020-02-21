Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Paranormal Investigations Return to The Silver Mountain Experience

Home Page Hospitality & Tourism Mid Wales Original Content
SHARE
,

Visitors will have a chance to discover if things really do go bump in the night at a Victorian mine by joining a late-night Paranormal Investigation at The Silver Mountain Experience attraction in Mid Wales.

The investigations return to the attraction, at Llywernog, near Aberystwyth, after a hair-raising run in 2019, with tickets for dates in 2020 having recently been released.

Paranormal experts at Ethereal Wales use scientific methods and attuned senses to discover if ghosts really do reside within the mines at The Silver Mountain Experience.

Andrew Beard from Ethereal Wales has been running Paranormal Investigations for the past three years and has assembled some very unnerving footage and recordings.

“There is certainly more than one entity in the mines and they’ve made themselves known on various occasions,” said Andrew. “We can’t wait to return for 2020 and see what else we can discover.”

The first date for 2020 is February 29, between 8pm and 2am, and tickets are selling quickly. Other dates are April 25, September 5 and October 3. To experience this exciting evening out, tickets must be pre-booked at www.silvermountainexperience.co.uk/paranormal/.

The Silver Mountain Experience, onsite cafe and Ultimate Xscape Aberystwyth are open daily during the half-term between February 15-23 and otherwise open Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays) throughout February and March. From April, the attractions open daily for the main season.

SHARE

Duncan Foulkes Public Relations Limited is a well established communications consultancy based in beautiful Mid Wales.

Incorporating public and media relations, the consultancy provides a range of services to businesses and organisations throughout Wales and the Marches.

A former newspaper journalist for 24 years, Duncan moved into PR in 1999 after editing the County Times & Express & Gazette newspapers – the main weekly titles in Mid Wales – for five years.

His main reason for leaving the newspaper industry was a desire for a new career challenge. His successful PR business predominantly focuses on companies based in Wales and Shropshire.

His motto is to keep things as simple as possible to avoid over-complicating what is a straightforward goal – to achieve media coverage for a client.

Duncan’s wide-ranging work entails media campaigns, researching and drafting press releases, media liaison, political lobbying, event management, organising photocalls, website content advice, social media and newsletters.

He has extensive PR experience of the food and drink, education and training, catering and hospitality, insurance and financial services, manufacturing, tourism, farming, property, fine art, lubricants and telematics sectors.

His contacts extend from local newspapers in Wales to the national print and broadcast media, trade publications and digital media.

Duncan Foulkes PR uses only the most creative photographers, ensuring that photography to support his work is of the highest quality.

He is passionate about issues relating to the countryside and enjoys fly fishing, watching sport and spending time with his family in his spare time.

Services provided:

Public Relations
Media Relations
Public Affairs
Copywriting
Crisis Communications
Event management
 

Related Articles

Aberystwyth University: Welsh Language Hall Call From Staff

New Plans for Cardiff City Centre Development Revealed

 