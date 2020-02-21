Paranormal Investigations Return to The Silver Mountain Experience

Visitors will have a chance to discover if things really do go bump in the night at a Victorian mine by joining a late-night Paranormal Investigation at The Silver Mountain Experience attraction in Mid Wales.

The investigations return to the attraction, at Llywernog, near Aberystwyth, after a hair-raising run in 2019, with tickets for dates in 2020 having recently been released.

Paranormal experts at Ethereal Wales use scientific methods and attuned senses to discover if ghosts really do reside within the mines at The Silver Mountain Experience.

Andrew Beard from Ethereal Wales has been running Paranormal Investigations for the past three years and has assembled some very unnerving footage and recordings.

“There is certainly more than one entity in the mines and they’ve made themselves known on various occasions,” said Andrew. “We can’t wait to return for 2020 and see what else we can discover.”

The first date for 2020 is February 29, between 8pm and 2am, and tickets are selling quickly. Other dates are April 25, September 5 and October 3. To experience this exciting evening out, tickets must be pre-booked at www.silvermountainexperience.co.uk/paranormal/.

The Silver Mountain Experience, onsite cafe and Ultimate Xscape Aberystwyth are open daily during the half-term between February 15-23 and otherwise open Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays) throughout February and March. From April, the attractions open daily for the main season.