Paramount Announces New Leadership Team to Spearhead Growth

Fit-out, design and build specialists Paramount has today announced the appointment of Richard Jones as Chief Executive Officer in a move that will accelerate the company’s growth.

Richard has been elevated from his role as Managing Director, which he had held since November 2017, into a newly-created post that reflects the Cardiff-headquartered firm’s growth since he joined the business 15 years ago, before acquiring Paramount in a 2018 management buyout.

Helen Bartlett, who joined the company as a receptionist in 1998 with a degree in Interior Architecture, has been appointed as his successor, having previously operated as Design Manager for 11 years and subsequently Design Director for seven years.

Under the new roles, Richard will assume responsibility for the overall strategic development of the business, whose head office is located in St Mellons Business Park, while Helen will oversee the operational management whilst ensuring design and quality remain at the heart of Paramount’s offering.

The new appointments follow a period of sustained growth for Paramount and the opening of the company’s new Bristol city centre base, which has strengthened the firm’s presence across the South West of England.

Commenting on Paramount’s new leadership structure, Richard Jones said:

“This marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Paramount’s success story. Our company is now perfectly positioned to build on momentum generated by our brilliant team to continue to achieve year-on-year growth and fulfil its vast potential. “I have seen Paramount go from strength to strength since I joined the company as a Project Manager 15 years ago, thanks to the incredibly high standards we set, and I am looking forward to working closely with Helen and the management team to keep powering Paramount forward. “A new management structure and substantial investment in our Bristol office signal the company’s commitment to moving with the times, and as we implement our growth strategy, we will make sure Paramount is a company that Wales can be proud of for many years to come.”

The new structure will further strengthen the Paramount brand and reputation of the business while also encouraging sustainable growth.

Paramount is currently on target to break through the £50-million turnover barrier in the company’s end-of-financial year accounts and the firm is confident its growth will continue following its boardroom changes.

Commenting on her new role, Paramount Managing Director Helen Bartlett, who has moved from her role as Design Director, added:

“I’m extremely excited about what the future holds for Paramount and the new structure means we are perfectly equipped to expand our horizons as we target new markets. “Thanks to my role as Design Director and the experience of the property industry that come with being with the business for 24 years, I’m in a very strong position to understand who Paramount are, where we have come from and where we are going. “It’s fair to say that Paramount is part of my DNA. The brand and the people are at the heart of what I believe makes us different. Projects that are design-led with attention to detail are at the core of the business and will remain a key part of Paramount going forward, while also being agile enough to expand into other disciplines.”

Wales football icon Gareth Bale is among Paramount’s clients with the company having undertaken a £1.2M fit-out scheme of his mini-golf venue Par59 in Cardiff and other clients include Legal & General and the Development Bank of Wales.