P&A Group Smashes its Fundraising Target for Dementia UK

The P&A Group revealed on Thursday 14th December, that it has smashed its fundraising target by raising over £19,000 for Dementia UK, the company’s chosen charity of the year for 2023.

P&A Directors and staff presented Anna McNee, Dementia UK Regional Fundraiser, with the huge donation at The Woodworks Garden Centre during the company’s Christmas get together.

Employees of the P&A Group originally set a fundraising target of £10,000 but totally smashed it by raising almost double that amount by completing a series of fundraising challenges throughout the year. Key highlights include the 3 Peaks Challenge, where 10 brave members of staff took on the highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland, plus a fun charity quiz night, bake sales, dress up your pet, raffling Christmas and Easter hampers which included items donated by employees, and a charity yard sale of Zest products.

Commenting on the fundraising total, Steve Morgan, Managing Director of the P&A Group said:

“This year, P&A Group employees have really thrown themselves into fundraising for Dementia UK. We’ve had a range events throughout 2023 in which everyone could get involved – from fun fundraising evenings out to gruelling physical challenges. “Year after year, I am amazed by how much money we raise for our annual charities. I’d like to say a massive thank you, firstly, to all our employees for taking part so wholeheartedly and, secondly, to the customers, suppliers and friends of the P&A Group who donated so generously.”

Anna McNee, Dementia UK Regional Fundraiser for West Midlands and Wales said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the amount that the P&A Group has raised for Dementia UK this year. This money will help us to reach more families facing dementia across the UK through the support of our Admiral Nurses. We are all incredibly grateful for the employees’ combined efforts and can’t thank them enough.”

Dementia UK is the only charity that provides specialist dementia nurse support through its Admiral Nurse service. Admiral Nurses provide life-changing support and guidance for families affected by all forms of dementia in communities, hospitals and hospices, on the free national Dementia Helpline, and in clinics.

The money raised by P&A group will help the charity to reach more families facing dementia across the UK with the support of its Admiral Nurses.

Over the last 13 years, employees of the P&A Group have raised in excess of £150,000 for a variety of annual chosen charities including British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, Cancer Research UK, Action for Children, Alzheimer’s Society, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Meningitis Now.

The P&A Group comprises Zest, a leading supplier of award winning timber garden products, The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.