Owens Group Expands Operations with Investment in Industrial Warehouse in South Wales

One of the UK’s leading family-owned logistics, warehousing and distribution firms, Owens Group, has invested in a further 60,589 square foot (sq ft) industrial warehouse in South Wales.

The company, which has more than 1,000 vehicles and 24/7 operations across over 2.5 million sq ft of warehousing across the UK, has signed a five-year lease at C1 Trade Park, Aberaman, following a significant contract expansion.

Comprising a warehouse and distribution unit formerly occupied by Rocialle Healthcare Limited, the site forms part of Aberaman Park Industrial Estate, which is close to the A459, 25 miles north west of Cardiff and within easy reach of the A470 and M4. Other occupiers in the vicinity include Screwfix, Toolstation and Royal Mail.

The deal was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield’s South West Logistics & Industrial team on behalf of the landlord, Richard Hayward Properties.

Chris Yates, Partner in Cushman & Wakefield’s UK Logistics & Industrial team, said:

“We are pleased to support the continued growth of Owens Group in the South Wales region. This is the second deal that we have successfully completed with them in the past year. We’re confident that this facility, with its easily accessible location and attractive specification, including a sizeable secure yard and dock loading capabilities, will further enhance Owens’ ability to efficiently store for their client.”

Ian Owen, Managing Director at Owens Group, said: