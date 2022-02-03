Over 70 Exhibitors Already Confirmed for Swansea City Centre Conference

From small independent businesses to entrepreneurs, large companies and developers, over 70 exhibitors have already been confirmed for a major event taking place in the spring.

Being held at Swansea Arena on Thursday March 17 from 10am to 8pm, the Swansea City Centre Conference and Exhibition 2022 will give an opportunity for city centre retailers, regional businesses, social enterprises, community projects and not-for-profit organisations to raise their profile and make connections.

Organised by 4TheRegion in partnership with Swansea Council, the event will also give an opportunity to celebrate the city and the region and find out what’s happening both now and in future.

Exhibitors and all in attendance will hear from decision-makers and city leaders, helping shape the vision for coming years. There will also be discussions, breakout sessions, workshops and a business hub for networking and masterclasses.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“This event – the first conference of its kind to be held at Swansea Arena – will celebrate everything that’s great about Swansea and the region, from our fantastic local businesses to the major projects that are transforming both the city and South West Wales as a whole. “The combination of our businesses and entrepreneurs with the regeneration that’s either complete, under way or planned means we’re in a strong place to quickly bounce back from the economic impact of the pandemic. “The Swansea City Centre Conference and Exhibition 2022 will enable everyone in attendance to network, raise their profile and find out more about exciting plans for the future that will deliver a city and region that combines world class facilities with high-quality jobs and opportunities to meet the aspirations of all.”

As well as Swansea Council, Pobl Group and Coastal Housing are on board as the main sponsors for the event, which will feature five zones:

Development and investment, sponsored by Swansea Business Improvement District (BID)

Destination, travel and tourism, sponsored by Morgans Swansea

Circular economy, energy and environment, sponsored by Pobl Group and Coastal Housing

Creative economy, culture and digital, sponsored by the University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Connecting the region, sponsored by the Swansea Bay City Deal

Dawn Lyle, founder and chair of 4TheRegion, said:

“Two years ago, we had to cancel this event when the world went into lockdown. After the difficult time we've all had since then, it's time to come back together and look to the future of our wonderful city by the sea and all the exciting things that are happening here. “We can't wait to showcase all the businesses, people, organisations and projects that make this city great – and we hope everyone will take this opportunity to come and have a look around the fantastic new arena too.”

Email [email protected] for information on exhibiting.