Organoid Expansion Business Outgrows Incubator

A company specialising in expanding organoids at scale is preparing to leave its Cardiff Medicentre base.

Cellesce, a spin-out from Cardiff and Bath Universities, has been a tenant at the Medicentre since 2017. Having originally leased a lab and an office, the business now occupies five units in the biotech and medtech incubation hub. From there, it uses its unique bioreactor technology and proprietary bioprocess to expand organoids at scale. Organoids are 3D miniaturised versions of human organs that can be grown in the lab from human tissue. They can be used to represent patients in drug discovery and biomedical research.

In December 2022 Cellesce was acquired by Molecular Devices – one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research. With staff numbers having doubled since the acquisition, Cellesce is now set to move into custom-built lab facilities in the Welsh capital.

Victoria Marsh Durban, CEO of Cellesce, said,

“We’re entering a period of huge change for the company after five years developing our team and our services at the Medicentre. We’re excited to be ‘graduating’ from business incubation and delighted to have joined forces with Molecular Devices. Together, we are moving forward with a shared vision to enable 3D biology and end-to-end workflows for our customers, particularly in the field of pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development.”

Organoids are a new, disruptive technology that enable the wide application of 3D biodiscovery, primarily by pharmaceutical companies. But it’s Cellesce’s ability to grow standardised, reproducible organoids at scale that has really captured the attention of medical research, drug discovery and toxicology specialists all over the world.

Elizabeth Fraser, Strategy Partner at Cellesce, said,

“Derivation and culture of organoids requires technical skill and experience. It is performed in highly specialised labs and the process is laborious, time consuming and costly. Manual culture typically results in small quantities of organoids of variable size-range and quality, limiting their widespread commercial use. We have the technology to manufacture reproducible batches of bespoke organoids on an industrial scale for commercial use in therapeutic compound screening and other high throughput applications.”

This work will continue from Cellesce’s new home, with opportunities for further expansion and diversification. Molecular Devices is part of the Danaher group, a global science and technology innovator that accelerates research and develops pioneering products to further the understanding of science and medicine.

Speaking of the company’s time at Cardiff Medicentre, Victoria Marsh Durban said,

“The Medicentre gave us the perfect start – a supportive environment, a great location, and room to develop and grow. The time’s right to move on, with solid foundations and a hunger to take the business to the next level.”

Rhys Pearce-Palmer, Innovation Manager at Cardiff Medicentre, said,